Heartstopper Season 2’s Opening Scene Outlines Nick’s Official Boyfriend Job Description — Plus, All 8 Episode Titles

Anybody else suddenly feeling “hi”? As part of Netflix’s annual Tudum event Saturday, the streamer dropped the first scene from Heartstopper Season 2, and it is, um, everything that a fan could have hoped that it would be.

As you’ll see in the above video, introduced by Corinna Brown (Tara) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), newly minted couple Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) are as adorably enamored of one another as ever. But being rookies in the world of relationships, they need to set some ground rules for their fledgling romance. For instance, does being boyfriends entail sending good-morning texts?

“And what else might be in the small print of this job description?” Nick messages.

“Kissing me many times per day,” Charlie replies. Sigh. And wait until you see the moment that they are actually face to face once again at Truham!

Following the scene, the titles of all eight Season 2 episodes are revealed. They are: “Out,” “Family,” “Promise,” “Challenge,” “Heat,” “Truth/Dare,” “Sorry” and, finally, the word that best describes Season 1: “Perfect.”

Based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic of the same name, the sublimely sweet LGBTQ+ drama was released in the spring of 2022 to rave reviews — including one from TVLine (read ours here) — and was soon issued not a one- but two-season pickup by Netflix. The show went on to score five Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, among them, statuettes for Oseman, Connor and Olivia Colman (who plays Nick’s mum).

Season 2 introduces a whole host of fresh faces — not all of them welcome: Nick’s biphobic brother David (Jack Barton), whom we dislike already, their dad Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert), Higgs student Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan), Truham student James McEwan (Bradley Riches in an expanded role) and Naomi (Bel Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self), new pals of Yasmin Finney’s Elle.

Per the official logline for Season 2, which drops on Thursday, Aug. 3, as “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship… Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”