All American: Homecoming Duo Not Returning as Series Regulars in Season 3

If Simone Hicks did choose Damon Sims at the end of All American: Homecoming‘s second season, she won’t be seeing much of her new boyfriend in Season 3.
Peyton Alex Smith, who plays Damon Sims on the CW drama, is one of two cast members who will not return as a series regular for the show’s third season, TVLine has confirmed. Smith will likely recur in Season 3, a rep for Warner Bros. TV tells us, while Kelly Jenrette — who plays Bringston University prez Amara Patterson — is confirmed to recur.
Geffri Maya (Simone Hicks), Sylvester Powell (JR Raymond), Netta Walker (Keisha McCalla) and Mitchell Edwards (Cam Watkins) are all slated to return as full-fledged series regulars, while Cory Hardrict (Marcus Turner) and Rhoyle Ivy King (Nathaniel Hardin) will serve as series regulars on reduced guarantees, meaning they’ll appear in fewer episodes. A decision has not been made on Camille Hyde, who plays Simone’s frenemy Thea Mays.
Smith’s demotion is especially surprising, as he’s served as All American: Homecoming‘s male lead since its backdoor pilot in 2021. At the end of Homecoming‘s sophomore season, Simone decided between her two romantic suitors, Damon and Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple), but viewers didn’t get to see who she was speaking to when she declared, “I know who I want. It’s you.”
All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois both snagged pickups for additional seasons at The CW in June. At the time, our sister site Deadline reported that significant budget cuts had been made to keep both series afloat, likely resulting in fewer series regulars for the upcoming seasons. Days later, a whopping seven main cast members were cut from Superman & Lois ahead of its shortened fourth season; get full details here.
How do you feel about seeing less of Damon and Amara in Season 3? Tell us below.
This is great news. Was always Team Lando! Fingers crossed they sign him on as a regular!
Makes zero sense to demote who is the show’s male lead next to main one that is Simon. But we shouldn’t be surprised about this, Nexstar aren’t know for making the most logically business decisions.
Hopefully this is good news for fans of Lando.
Why would you demote the main character when it has always been about Damien and Simone from the start of this series and now that he finally lets his feelings known you want to demote him OMG REALLY stop messing with is show and leave it alone
I mean, it’s still better than just straight-up cutting 60% of the cast like Superman & Lois…
This guy can not catch a break on any show.
So stupid to demote him. If the next season doesn’t do well they’ll blame the show in general and try cancel it..
I don’t think the show will be as good without Damon being a regular. His role is a main part of the show. With his new found family and, could be, new relationship with Simone, cutting him would really take away from the show. Dr Patterson’s role is important as well as Coach Marcus. I don’t know, I think this will make you loose viewers but, that’s just my opinion.
They are the top players that make the show great. I think it’s awful to leave the show this way. I’m sure your ratings will change. Sad
Simone and Damon make the show. I will not watch no more if the storyline going a different way. Lando may be a good guy but Damon and Simone make the show period.
Peyton Alex Smith is the Star of All American Homecoming. Team Damon. The whole reason for following this show is because of Damon Sims.
I really think you want to cancel this show. You know you will lose viewers. So next season you can blame it on that. I really hope some other station pick this up. Because I will not be watching anything on CW. We want them back asap. They are the reason we watch it.
I think this is a very bad decisiom. Cut anyone else, but not Damon and Amara….