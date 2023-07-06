All American: Homecoming Duo Not Returning as Series Regulars in Season 3

If Simone Hicks did choose Damon Sims at the end of All American: Homecoming‘s second season, she won’t be seeing much of her new boyfriend in Season 3.

Peyton Alex Smith, who plays Damon Sims on the CW drama, is one of two cast members who will not return as a series regular for the show’s third season, TVLine has confirmed. Smith will likely recur in Season 3, a rep for Warner Bros. TV tells us, while Kelly Jenrette — who plays Bringston University prez Amara Patterson — is confirmed to recur.

Geffri Maya (Simone Hicks), Sylvester Powell (JR Raymond), Netta Walker (Keisha McCalla) and Mitchell Edwards (Cam Watkins) are all slated to return as full-fledged series regulars, while Cory Hardrict (Marcus Turner) and Rhoyle Ivy King (Nathaniel Hardin) will serve as series regulars on reduced guarantees, meaning they’ll appear in fewer episodes. A decision has not been made on Camille Hyde, who plays Simone’s frenemy Thea Mays.

Smith’s demotion is especially surprising, as he’s served as All American: Homecoming‘s male lead since its backdoor pilot in 2021. At the end of Homecoming‘s sophomore season, Simone decided between her two romantic suitors, Damon and Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple), but viewers didn’t get to see who she was speaking to when she declared, “I know who I want. It’s you.”

All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois both snagged pickups for additional seasons at The CW in June. At the time, our sister site Deadline reported that significant budget cuts had been made to keep both series afloat, likely resulting in fewer series regulars for the upcoming seasons. Days later, a whopping seven main cast members were cut from Superman & Lois ahead of its shortened fourth season; get full details here.

How do you feel about seeing less of Damon and Amara in Season 3? Tell us below.