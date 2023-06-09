Is Crowded Room Mom Casting Curious? Was Manifest Captain Saved? How Would You Fix The Idol? And More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Manifest, The Idol, The Crowded Room and Never Have I Ever!

1 | In the Manifest series finale, we saw most of the 828 passengers receive a second chance. But whatever happened to Capt. Daly, who died in Episode 14? Was he also saved? Did the final Calling pay for every passenger’s travel to the site of the resurrected, magma-covered plane? And after seeing Vance show up at the airport, is anyone else hoping he and Ben reconnect since they had such a great friendship?

2 | If you are sticking with HBO’s The Idol, is your hope that episodes focus more on Joss’ assorted wranglers (played by Hank Azaria with yet another accent, Jane Adams et al), and not just her romance with Tedros? Speaking of Tedros and his rattail, exactly what about him appealed to Joss, who as an attractive pop starlet surely has heard all of his lines hundreds of times before?

3 | Will General Hospital have some fun with Walt Willey’s visit if/when Jackson lays eyes on the characters played by fellow All My Children alumni Michael Knight, James Patrick Stuart and Cameron Mathison? (Jackson already knows Finola Hughes’ Anna.)

4 | Given how poorly American Ninja Warrior’s influencer twins performed on the course, is it safe to say their participation was a shameless ploy by the producers for young viewers?

5 | For the love of Betty Crocker, is Crime Scene Kitchen’s Confectionator 3000 actually revealing the mystery desserts even more slowly in Season 2?! Also, did Donovan and Dayveon get a bit too excited about deducing that the first bake was a pie, based on the clue of… a pie dish?

The Confectionator 3000 (Hulu screenshot)

6 | Did the Cruel Summer premiere not do a good enough job of making it clear why everyone assumed it was Isabella on the sex tape? Did you make the pink sweater connection?

7 | The Young and the Restless made a whole thing of bringing back Big Bad Cameron after 20 years, only to begin his reign of terror with the murder of… Faith’s cat?

8 | When Gotham Knights’ Jane Doe revealed who Duela’s real father is, were you waiting for it to be maybe be exposed as some sort of ploy?

9 | When Superman & Lois’ Sarah complained that the diner waitress uniform looked like it was from the 1950s, was your first thought, “Riverdale crossover!!!”? Speaking of….

10 | Should we ask why Riverdale is airing a Halloween episode in June? Or is that barely worth mentioning in the midst of this very odd final season?

11 | Nancy Drew viewers, what do you think of the titular detective’s new love interest, fisherman Tristan?

12 | When Gordon Ramsay announced at the top of this week’s Food Stars that not one but two players were abruptly leaving/had left due to personal matters, were you all ?

13 | It’s Always Sunny fans: How much would you pay for a box of vintage Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pies? (We’re kidding… mostly.)

14 | When Kaley Cuoco’s Based on a True Story realtor “walked in on” herself having sex with a client, did you think this was a stealth Fight Attendant Season 3?

15 | Are you now hoping that Chloe Fineman does weekly spoofs of The Idol? Who from SNL past or present would you cast as Tedros?

16 | Never Have I Ever knows that Princeton, N.J., and New York City are a nearly 90-minute drive — and an even longer public-transportation ride — apart, right?

17 | Did the sight of 37-year-old Emmy Rossum playing 27-year-old Tom Holland’s mother on Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room make you want to laugh, or cry?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!