SNL’s Chloe Fineman Spoofs HBO’s The Idol (and Lily-Rose Depp Loves It)

Saturday Night Live all-star Chloe Fineman, with the help of a bra worn backwards and what seems like a half-carton of cigarettes being smoked at once, has delivered the send-up of HBO’s The Idol that we deserve.

And Idol star Lily-Rose Depp, whom Fineman uncannily channels, is on record as being 100% a fan.

Fineman on Thursday shared an Instagram Reel that she captioned, “My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail).” She framed the spoof as a loving homage, adding that Depp is “a GODDESS of talent.”

In the NSFW video, shot by Fineman’s partner Casey Thomas Brown, the chameleon-like comedian serves up a spot-on impression of Depp’s titular Idol songstress, Jocelyn, who is never ever without a cigarette in her hand and apparently is easily won over by sketchy guys with rattails and a complete lack of game.

“I met this guy last night; his name is Tedros,” Fineman’s Joss says in the video. “He was dressed in a bat cape, but I think he’s gonna, like, change my whole career.”

And yes, there are multiple nods to how Tedros (played on The Idol by series co-creator The Weeknd) believes that the way a person sings signals how well they can f… ornicate. (Again, the video is NSFW!)

Depp herself is among the commenters on Fineman’s video; see her response below:

Instagram.com/chloeiscrazy

Check out Fineman-as-Depp, and tell us what you think of her impression.