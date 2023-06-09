SNL’s Chloe Fineman Spoofs HBO’s The Idol (and Lily-Rose Depp Loves It)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Saturday Night Live all-star Chloe Fineman, with the help of a bra worn backwards and what seems like a half-carton of cigarettes being smoked at once, has delivered the send-up of HBO’s The Idol that we deserve.
And Idol star Lily-Rose Depp, whom Fineman uncannily channels, is on record as being 100% a fan.
Fineman on Thursday shared an Instagram Reel that she captioned, “My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail).” She framed the spoof as a loving homage, adding that Depp is “a GODDESS of talent.”
In the NSFW video, shot by Fineman’s partner Casey Thomas Brown, the chameleon-like comedian serves up a spot-on impression of Depp’s titular Idol songstress, Jocelyn, who is never ever without a cigarette in her hand and apparently is easily won over by sketchy guys with rattails and a complete lack of game.
“I met this guy last night; his name is Tedros,” Fineman’s Joss says in the video. “He was dressed in a bat cape, but I think he’s gonna, like, change my whole career.”
And yes, there are multiple nods to how Tedros (played on The Idol by series co-creator The Weeknd) believes that the way a person sings signals how well they can f… ornicate. (Again, the video is NSFW!)
Depp herself is among the commenters on Fineman’s video; see her response below:
Check out Fineman-as-Depp, and tell us what you think of her impression.
This is probably the only best thing to come from The Idol!!! Chloe Fineman getting the material to do another great impression. Atleast I can now laugh at the things that were ridiculous or annoying about the show. If only SNL was on the air we could see someone do a great impression of The Weeknd as well.