Walt Willey Heads to General Hospital — as All My Children‘s Jackson!

It appears that someone in Port Charles, N.Y. soon will be in need of legal eagle Jackson Montgomery’s services.
Daytime-TV vet Walt Willey is heading to ABC’s General Hospital, Soap Opera Digest reports, reprising no less than his role of All My Children‘s Jackson Montgomery.
Willy’s GH arc is expected to kick off in mid-July.
Willey originated the role of Jackson, an attorney, on AMC back in 1987, and stuck with the Pine Valley, USA-based sudser until the September 2011 end of its run on ABC.
Of note, he previously crossed Jackson over to another ABC soap, The City, for a handful of 1996 episodes.
Willey’s soap career began in 1983 with a gig on The Edge of Night, after which he booked a run on Another World run as Jim LaRusso. His credits also include Ryan’s Hope (as that ABC serial’s fourth Joe Novak), As the World Turns and, most recently, the role of actor Gregory Ashford on the YouTube sudser Tainted Dreams.
Who in Port Charles do you think needs Jackson’s legal guidance? And will he do a double take if he happens to spy Alex Devane’s twin sister? (Or had they met on AMC? I plum forget!)
First step in resurrecting All My Children on Hulu or Disney+?
Yes! I love when AMC and OLTL characters pop up in Port Charles. Wish they did it even more, now that they can again.
Jackson spent the better part of his life holding the purse of show-eating diva Erica Kane on AMC, so he’s a perfect attorney for show-eating diva Carly on GH.
Actually, he’ll be Drews attorney, Carly already has her attorney, Diane.
But doesn’t Anna need a lawyer, too? When she got arrested, Sonny asked if she needed a lawyer and she said, no, she had it covered. Granted, I’m a few days behind, but I did wonder who she had in mind.
But either way, it will be very fun to have someone from AMC on the show! I only picked up GH during Covid to fill the AMC sized hole that’s still very much in my heart.
And the actor who plays Drew was in All My Children. So it makes sense.
Michael Knight, James Patrick Stuart, and Finola Hughes were also on All My Children. Is he coming to defend all of them, too?
How many people does Carly need carrying her purse? Erica usually only had one at a time. Carly gets six or seven!
Would like to see Susan Lucci as Erica Cane trying to take over Deception. Her and Lucy Coe would make good Rivals
That’d be great!
Can Erica Kane be far behind?
Why must they always have people from other defunct shows come on but can’t bring back people from general hospital such as Emme Rylan or Marcus coloma’s Nicholas.I know he’s not the original portrayer but at least he didn’t come from one of the other abc shows.
Maybe they don’t want to come back Life keeps moving along.
Can anyone tell me how this is happening in JULY with the writer’s strike going on…aren’t we just about out of shows?
https://tvline.com/lists/writers-strike-2023-shows-affected-delays-cancellations/daytime-soap-operas/
So GH will keep going?
I think they tape 10 shows a week so they likely have a few months already filmed. I think they lasted until mid-summer with the COVID shut downs so hopefully it won’t be off the air too long if the strike continues throughout the summer.
Jackson Montgomery will defend Drew Quartermain from the SEC charges. It will be great to see Walt Willy work with Cameron Matheson again.
I think it has to do with Diane 😊
About time the added characters from AMC it will always be my number one. Love so many of these characters.
I would love it if every few years they did a miniseries of OLTL and AMC with as many original cast members as possible.
Esme may need an attorney.
AWESOME! Miss AMC & OLTL so much! Would vhs & watch all 3 everyday, my way to escape real life. Love when their characters come to GH! Really want the other soaps back! Bring on Erica! Wish Michael Knight was on more & he was Tad (or anyone different)not a fan of his character now. It doesn’t fit him. Can’t stand all the talk, cooking & reality shows! Bring our soaps back!
Haven’t watched GH in years, but I’d watch just for one scene of Walt Willey and Michael E. Knight seeing each other and saying, “Have we met?” And can you imagine an Erica Kane vs. Tracy Quartermaine showdown? That would be worth watching!
Can they bring on Susan Lucci two so I can have a Jackson and erica reunion because MAC ruined the best couple when they broke them up.