Did The Bear’s Christmas Wear You Out? Will Witcher Recast Wreck Chemistry? Justice for Jonathan Kent? More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Bear, Superman & Lois, Hijack and The Witcher!
1 | In The Bear Episode 3, exactly how many meals did Sydney eat that afternoon?? Did anyone else need to pause their binge and decompress after Episode 6’s relentlessly intense Christmas dinner? And what did you watch after Episode 6 to take a breather?
2 | Outlander fans, which goodbye of Brianna’s hit you hardest: Claire or Jamie?
3 | How nervous were you watching the BET Awards numbers set at the on-stage swimming pool, with people dancing along its narrow border? And why have Chief Keef on to sing “Faneto” if you’re just gonna bleep 90% of it? Lastly, how does an awards show run long by 90 minutes?
4 | If you’re The Idol’s Vanity Fair writer Talía, how angry are you that your deep-dive profile piece just got cut off at the knees by Jocelyn’s livestream confession? (Also, Talia, how have you not stopped by the house during Tedros’ cult invasion?)
5 | On The Bachelorette, we like the idea of Charity’s brother Nehemiah going undercover to spy on the guys, but didn’t the shockingly cheap wig and fake mustache they put him in make him even more conspicuous? Would that many suitors have watched Charity’s hometown date episode of The Bachelor and remember what he looks like?
6 | Could Cruel Summer’s Isabella and Trevor have been any more obvious around Megan and Luke that they’re hiding something?
7 | Would How I Met Your Father’s Sophie and Val, both 30, have been old enough at the height of NSYNC’s fame to freak out about running into Lance Bass and Joey Fatone at a bank? And are we to believe someone as tapped into pop culture as Val didn’t know that Bass is gay?
8 | How nice was the penmanship on the graffiti that General Hospital’s Anna found on her door?
9 | What does Superman & Lois’ Jonathan have to do to get a storyline? (He didn’t have one at all in the season finale!)
10 | Why didn’t Gotham Knights’ Turner seem to have any misgivings about letting his friends think he is dead?
11 | On Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, what made Andy Cohen think original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson could name an Idol winner from the last five years? (We can’t even name an Idol winner from the last five years!)
12 | How relieved are you that Party of Five alums Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert are not playing love interests in their Hallmark Christmas movie?
13 | After watching him play good guy Derek on Shrinking, were you surprised to see Ted McGinley play such a sleazeball on fellow Apple TV+ comedy Platonic?
14 | On Hijack, are there too many subplots/characters on the ground? And can’t they compare the time of the captain’s “false alarm” call vs. when Sam texted his wife about a “serious incident” still afoot?
15 | When Secret Invasion’s Fury roared that there is no room on Earth for an entire alien race, were you like, “Um, New Asgard”? Also, raise your hand if you now suspect Rhodey is a Skrull, especially after he put Fury in his place!
16 | Riverdale fans, did it hit a little close to home when Veronica’s TV star mom Hermione declared that “after seven long seasons, I am ready for something new”?
17 | With practically everyone else from the original cast on board, it’s only a matter of time before Linda Cardellini joins Paramount+’s Good Burger sequel as Heather the Psychopath… right? RIGHT?
18 | Any other CW fans thrilled to see Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley and Reign‘s Adelaide Kane together in this week’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?
19 | After being reminded of Geralt and Yennefer’s off-the-charts chemistry on The Witcher, are you even more worried about what will happen when Liam Hemsworth subs in for Henry Cavill next season? Can the chemistry survive?!
4.) Maybe the reason “The Idol” got cut from six to five episodes is because they took out an episode’s worth of scenes where Tedros’s people are cancelling all of Jocelyn’s appointments, including with Talia. The last thing Tedros would want, I suspect, is for a journalist to come digging around and decide to look into his past — a past that’s not well hidden at all, as we’ve come to know.
14.) Get ready for more subplots on the ground — apparently, we’re going to meet ground control people in every country that plane flies over, from what I’ve read the creators saying elsewhere on the web.
15.) Considering that the New Asgardians arrived on earth during the events of Infinity War, it’s possible that their arrival has escaped Fury’s notice or been brushed aside by other concerns. In any case, given how thoroughly Hela had slaughtered the residents of the realm, and then they met Thanos looking for the Tesseract, plus seeing they’re living in a quaint Nordic fishing village from the looks of it … I’d be surprised if there were 10,000 Asgardians living on Earth.
9. I have to think it had something to do with they had enough to generally cover of the wrap up of stories, especially since his was primarily wrapped up last week, which I think was just the slow pedal story for a new actor, but also to remind of us of a story that belongs to the actor before him that also might be more in line with what the show can afford to do with the earthbound characters next season.
10. I think he was concerned, he inquired about them to, well, I’m sorry, Ra’s (my theory of who Henri is) and I would imagine that if they had picked up next season, he would first try to escape and then try to call, well, I suspect Harper made them all memorize her number based on the fact that it was the one Duela knew and not like Turner’s. But he’s among the League of Assassins if my theory is true. So they will use it as something he has to cut off from his life and also as a tool to keep him in line (if what we saw with Sara Lance in flashback or Oliver in, season four?). Just so they could have a similar reveal of Sara to Oliver on the rooftop, that Turner is after Two Face to eliminate him, and Duela is still trying to save her father.
7. I’m 33 and I would freak out if I saw NSYNC at the bank!
15. I just told myself it’s cause Asgardians look human. Also not all asgsrdians have powers?
7) 30 is a little on the young side but i’m same age definitely remember them from when I was a kid 15)I don’t think he’s a Skrull just genuinely doesn’t think Fury is the best person to handle it 19) I don’t plan to watch after this season.
I mean rhodey as a skrull has been a joke since the show was. announced due to the recasting of the great terrence howard (no slighty to don cheadle, but it was unnecessary)
Hmm…syd had a great day, lucky her…my guess is she didn’t eat ALL the food, she took tastes…seven fishes was great, and i watched forks next, and to me, personally FORKS is the best episode of the season
The difference between new asgard and the skrulls is a bit obvious isn’t it – or do we need to explain ‘we want your whole planet versus we’ll talk a city in a country most people never think about’?