Did The Bear’s Christmas Wear You Out? Will Witcher Recast Wreck Chemistry? Justice for Jonathan Kent? More TV Qs!

1 | In The Bear Episode 3, exactly how many meals did Sydney eat that afternoon?? Did anyone else need to pause their binge and decompress after Episode 6’s relentlessly intense Christmas dinner? And what did you watch after Episode 6 to take a breather?

2 | Outlander fans, which goodbye of Brianna’s hit you hardest: Claire or Jamie?

3 | How nervous were you watching the BET Awards numbers set at the on-stage swimming pool, with people dancing along its narrow border? And why have Chief Keef on to sing “Faneto” if you’re just gonna bleep 90% of it? Lastly, how does an awards show run long by 90 minutes?

4 | If you’re The Idol’s Vanity Fair writer Talía, how angry are you that your deep-dive profile piece just got cut off at the knees by Jocelyn’s livestream confession? (Also, Talia, how have you not stopped by the house during Tedros’ cult invasion?)

5 | On The Bachelorette, we like the idea of Charity’s brother Nehemiah going undercover to spy on the guys, but didn’t the shockingly cheap wig and fake mustache they put him in make him even more conspicuous? Would that many suitors have watched Charity’s hometown date episode of The Bachelor and remember what he looks like?

6 | Could Cruel Summer’s Isabella and Trevor have been any more obvious around Megan and Luke that they’re hiding something?

7 | Would How I Met Your Father’s Sophie and Val, both 30, have been old enough at the height of NSYNC’s fame to freak out about running into Lance Bass and Joey Fatone at a bank? And are we to believe someone as tapped into pop culture as Val didn’t know that Bass is gay?

8 | How nice was the penmanship on the graffiti that General Hospital’s Anna found on her door?

9 | What does Superman & Lois’ Jonathan have to do to get a storyline? (He didn’t have one at all in the season finale!)

10 | Why didn’t Gotham Knights’ Turner seem to have any misgivings about letting his friends think he is dead?

11 | On Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, what made Andy Cohen think original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson could name an Idol winner from the last five years? (We can’t even name an Idol winner from the last five years!)

12 | How relieved are you that Party of Five alums Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert are not playing love interests in their Hallmark Christmas movie?

13 | After watching him play good guy Derek on Shrinking, were you surprised to see Ted McGinley play such a sleazeball on fellow Apple TV+ comedy Platonic?

14 | On Hijack, are there too many subplots/characters on the ground? And can’t they compare the time of the captain’s “false alarm” call vs. when Sam texted his wife about a “serious incident” still afoot?

15 | When Secret Invasion’s Fury roared that there is no room on Earth for an entire alien race, were you like, “Um, New Asgard”? Also, raise your hand if you now suspect Rhodey is a Skrull, especially after he put Fury in his place!

16 | Riverdale fans, did it hit a little close to home when Veronica’s TV star mom Hermione declared that “after seven long seasons, I am ready for something new”?

17 | With practically everyone else from the original cast on board, it’s only a matter of time before Linda Cardellini joins Paramount+’s Good Burger sequel as Heather the Psychopath… right? RIGHT?

18 | Any other CW fans thrilled to see Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley and Reign‘s Adelaide Kane together in this week’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

19 | After being reminded of Geralt and Yennefer’s off-the-charts chemistry on The Witcher, are you even more worried about what will happen when Liam Hemsworth subs in for Henry Cavill next season? Can the chemistry survive?!

