Party of Five’s Scott Wolf, Lacey Chabert Reunite for Hallmark Christmas Movie

Two of the Salinger siblings are reuniting this holiday season!

Party of Five stars Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert will play brother and sister in the Hallmark Channel movie A Merry Scottish Christmas, marking the first time the duo has appeared on screen together in the 23 years since the Fox drama signed off.

Premiering later this year as part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event, A Merry Scottish Christmas follows estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf), who travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo (Shetland‘s Fiona Bell). Amid all the drama, a big family secret is revealed. The movie was written by NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning and author Audrey Schulman.

Wolf and Chabert are known for their roles as brother and sister Bailey Salinger and Claudia Salinger, respectively, on Party of Five, which centered around five orphaned siblings. After the series wrapped up its six-season run in 2000, Chabert went on to co-star in Mean Girls and became one of the most ubiquitous Hallmark stars, appearing in more than 30 movies for the network. Wolf’s TV credits, meanwhile, include Everwood, The Nine, V, The Night Shift, Perception and, most recently, Nancy Drew.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together,” Chabert said in a statement. “When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

Added Wolf: “Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

Are you excited for the mini Party of Five reunion? Can’t wait until Christmastime for it? We recommend revisiting our interview with Wolf about filming Po5′s iconic intervention scene with Chabert.