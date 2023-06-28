Read Next: James Holzhauer Takes Swipe at Jeopardy!’s Post-Alex Trebek Host Debacle
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Party of Five’s Scott Wolf, Lacey Chabert Reunite for Hallmark Christmas Movie

Scott Wolf Lacey Chabert Hallmark Movie
Courtesy of Hallmark Channel
Share

Two of the Salinger siblings are reuniting this holiday season!

Party of Five stars Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert will play brother and sister in the Hallmark Channel movie A Merry Scottish Christmas, marking the first time the duo has appeared on screen together in the 23 years since the Fox drama signed off.

Premiering later this year as part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event, A Merry Scottish Christmas follows estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf), who travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo (Shetland‘s Fiona Bell). Amid all the drama, a big family secret is revealed. The movie was written by NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning and author Audrey Schulman. 

Wolf and Chabert are known for their roles as brother and sister Bailey Salinger and Claudia Salinger, respectively, on Party of Five, which centered around five orphaned siblings. After the series wrapped up its six-season run in 2000, Chabert went on to co-star in Mean Girls and became one of the most ubiquitous Hallmark stars, appearing in more than 30 movies for the network. Wolf’s TV credits, meanwhile, include Everwood, The Nine, V, The Night Shift, Perception and, most recently, Nancy Drew.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together,” Chabert said in a statement. “When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

Added Wolf: “Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

Are you excited for the mini Party of Five reunion? Can’t wait until Christmastime for it? We recommend revisiting our interview with Wolf about filming Po5′s iconic intervention scene with Chabert.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

10 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I’ve been anticipating this wonderful news since both Scott and Lacey have been so vocal in interviews recently expressing their desires to work together again. Most of us Hallmark viewers also doubted they would be paired romantically because too many ‘pearl clutchers’ would be aghast at actors simply being actors when tackling new projects!

    Reply

  2. Love him, can’t tolerate her. Hard pass.

    l

    Reply

    • She’s a million times more appealing than Candace Cameron

      Reply

  3. Aww…love this! Can’t wait!!

    Reply

  4. I know they are both grown actors, but when I read the headline I was like “please let it be as siblings and not as lovers” and I am glad to see that be the case. I loved Party of Five and it would be weird to see them as anything else. I don’t watch many of these movies, but this one will be on my list!

    Reply

    • I know they’re actors and it would be fine if they played boyfriend/girlfriend but I was happy to see they’re playing siblings too.

      Reply

    • OK, I’m glad I wasn’t the only one that thought, I hope they don’t play love interests–haha. I understand they’re actors, of course, but as a Party of Five viewer back in the day, it would have felt weird!

      Reply

  5. Always liked both actors and what joy it is to know of their continued friendship and this project, perfect for holidays. Merry Merry!

    Reply

  6. I predict this will be one of the highest rated Hallmark movies. I can’t wait.

    Reply

  7. Great casting. Love them both.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 28, 2023
03:00 AM
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3The Family StalloneHijackMuscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American GladiatorsPlatonic
08:00 PM
LA Fire & RescueNancy Drew
09:00 PM
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven AllowedSistasThe Wonder Years
10:00 PM
grown-ishIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad