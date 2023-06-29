TVLine Items: Good Burger 2 Returning Cast, Grammy Awards Date and More

Vital information about Paramount+’s Good Burger sequel: Original cast members Lori Beth Denberg (who played Connie Muldoon), Carmen Electra (aka Roxanne) and Josh Server (Fizz) will reprise their roles in the upcoming movie, releasing later this year exclusively on the streamer.

The first Good Burger film, based on the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That, was released in 1997. The sequel “follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees,” per the official synopsis.

Joining the ensemble are Lil Rel Howery (Rel, The Carmichael Show) as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp.; Jillian Bell (Workaholics) as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp; Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother; Alex R. Hibbert (The Chi) as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger’s newest trainee; Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason, Mr. Iglesias) as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler (American Auto) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger.

* The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+. Nominations will be announced on Friday, Nov. 10.

* The Chi has tapped Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) to recur during Season 6 as Alicia, “an intimidating, old-money matriarch who will spare no expense to get what she wants,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Fox has acquired the U.S. rights to the Dutch physical quiz show The Floor, in which 100 contestants face-off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor, with each square representing a field of knowledge, Deadline reports.

* Showtime has released a trailer for Goliath, a three-part documentary about NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, premiering Friday, July 14:

* Netflix has released a trailer for its movie adaptation of Katherine Center’s novel Happiness for Beginners, starring Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and premiering Thursday, July 27:

