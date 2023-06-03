Jensen Ackles Confirms Winchesters Is Done After Rescue Efforts Fell Through: 'That's Some Unfortunate Timing'

Jensen Ackles has admitted defeat in his campaign to save The Winchesters.

On Saturday, the EP tweeted confirmation that the Supernatural prequel series has failed to find a new home after The CW cancelled it on May 11. As previously reported, efforts to shop the show around have stopped.

Ackles thanked fans for their support before explaining, “timing is everything. With a massive network shift coupled with an industry strike… welp… that’s some unfortunate timing.”

Despite a disappointing end to the #SaveTheWinchesters campaign, which was started by fans mere hours after the cancellation was announced, Ackles said he “couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together.”

The Winchesters’ freshman season averaged 794,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 6 in audience and landed a four-way tie for No. 2 in the demo (trailing only All American).

During a post-mortem interview, showrunner Robbie Thompson told TVLine, “There’s so much more story to tell about where these two kids go. And because now, as Dean says at the end of the [Season 1 finale], they have a chance to write their own story that doesn’t have to be necessarily what happened on our version of Supernatural, we have an opportunity to really go into some interesting places.”