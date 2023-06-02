The Winchesters Fails to Find a New Home After CW Cancellation

The Supernatural prequel The Winchesters has truly reached the end of the road. The 10 Network Shows Still on the Bubble!

Sources confirm for TVLine that the freshman series — for which fans launched a “#SaveTheWinchesters” campaign just hours after its cancellation on May 11 — has failed to find a new home. And all shopping efforts have thus ended.

Soon after The Winchesters got cancelled (in one fell swoop along with Kung Fu), executive producer and Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles tweeted, “Looks like we got work to do. #SaveTheWinchesters #spnfamily.” But to no avail.

Walker Independence, which is EP’d by fellow Supernatural alum/Walker star Jared Padalecki and also was axed after one season, has similarly been seeking a savior, but there is still nothing to report on that front.

According to our sister site Deadline, which first reported on The Winchesters‘ failed search for a new home, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming “are believed to have a chance” for renewal at The CW, which under new-ish owner Nexstar has been heavily reconsidering its priorities and spending. The freshman DC drama Gotham Knights is also still on the bubble.

The Winchesters‘ freshman season averaged 794,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 6 in audience and landed a four-way tie for No. 2 in the demo (trailing only All American).

During a post-mortem interview, showrunner Robbie Thompson told TVLine, “There’s so much more story to tell about where these two kids go. And because now, as Dean says at the end of the [Season 1 finale], they have a chance to write their own story that doesn’t have to be necessarily what happened on our version of Supernatural, we have an opportunity to really go into some interesting places.”