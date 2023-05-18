Ratings: The Flash Grows Ahead of Series Finale, True Lies Ends Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor dominated Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago Fire cooked up the night’s largest audience. Cancellation Watch: What's on the Bubble?

CBS | Survivor (with 4.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating; read recap) was steady week-to-week, as was the recently cancelled True Lies (whose double episode series finale averaged 2 mil and a 0.2, and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”).

NBC | Chicago Med (5.4 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo, Fire (5.9 mil/0.5, read recaplette) ticked up, and P.D. (4.8 mil/0.4) dipped.

FOX | The recently renewed Masked Singer (5.4 mil/0.4) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2.2 mil/0.3) both were steady with their finales.

THE CW | The Flash (470K/0.1, read recap and watch series finale promo) rose to its best audience in three episodes; Riverdale (230K/0.1) ticked up in both measures.

ABC | Jeopardy! Masters (5.5 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.