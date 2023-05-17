The Flash Series Finale Promo Teases Timeline Trouble, Villainous Returns

“The whole timeline is breaking down.” That’s the not-at-all-good word from The Flash in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the promo for the series finale.

And as if timeline troubles weren’t vexing enough, the promo — released in conjunction with tonight’s penultimate episode — offers up terrifying glimpses of the many familiar (and one blue-and-new) foes that Team Flash will have to grapple with during the CW series’ final hour.

Let’s just say that Savitar is feeling stabby again 😱

In the conclusion of the series-ending four-part arc, “A New World, Part Four” (airing next Wednesday, May 24 at 8/7c), The Flash is tasked with “his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time.”

The series finale was was co-written by showrunner Eric Wallace and fellow executive producer Sam Chalsen, and directed by Vanessa Parise (who most recently helmed this season’s premiere).

Series lead Grant Gustin, surveying the farewell season’s last few episodes, told TVLine, “I really appreciated how there was a conscious effort to bookend some important stuff from Season 1. [Eric Wallace] did a really good job of tying in some of our most classic storylines from that season.”

