As 9-1-1 Moves From Fox to ABC This Fall, Are Lone Star Crossovers Kaput?

Future crossovers between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are “extremely unlikely,” a Fox exec says — though not simply because the mothership is, a bit surprisingly, moving to ABC for Season 7.

Earlier this month, it was announced that 9-1-1‘s current sixth season would be its last on Fox, and that the procedural had been renewed for a Season 7 on ABC. Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed for a fifth season, staying put on Fox. (In a nutshell, since Fox hasn’t produced/owned the 9-1-1 shows for a couple of years, it decided to stop paying Disney to air the mothership.)

Ahead of Fox’s Monday afternoon Upfront presentation, TVLine asked Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming for Fox Entertainment, if 9-1-1 franchise fans had seen the last of the crossovers, which admittedly have been few to date.

“Crossovers have always been really hard because they’re such ambitious schedules,” Thorn acknowledged. “We weren’t able to do it every year when both shows were on our network anyway, so I would say it’s extremely unlikely” there will be others moving forward.

As for whether there is any “handshake agreement” between Fox and ABC to not air the 9-1-1s opposite each other (neither network has released a fall schedule yet), Thorn said, “Right now we’re really focused on our own schedule,” adding: “I can’t really speak to what ABC is going to do with 9-1-1, but rest assured we’re going to relaunch [Lone Star].”

