Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer Aims Negan at a Foe With a Familiar Face

In the trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City that AMC released Thursday, the Big Apple looks as likely to take a bite out of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan as the other way around. Not only do he and frenemy Maggie (Lauren Cohan) have zombified Manhattanites nipping at their heels, but the baddie who kidnapped her and her late husband Glenn’s son Hershel has, let’s say, a past with the Saviors’ former leader.

As Maggie explains in the clip above, a raid on Hilltop left her short on more than supplies. A new antagonist called the Croat — played by Damages Emmy winner Željko Ivanek — took Hershel and ran… all the way, it seems, to New York. And since Negan knows the villain, she wants his help in getting back her son (Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s 16-year-old Logan Kim replacing baby-faced Kien Michael Spiller).

But wait, there’s more. At the same time that Maggie and Negan are pursuing Hershel’s kidnapper, a vigilante (Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles) is pursuing Negan!

Per the official logline for the fourth Walking Dead spinoff, which debuts Sunday, June 18, at 10/9c, “the crumbling city” that serves as the show’s setting “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.” Franchise vet Eli Jorné serves as showrunner.

In addition to Dead City, AMC also has in the works The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which follows Norman Reedus’ OG to France and will premiere “later this year,” and a limited series that will reunite Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne; that one’s slated for an early-2024 launch. In the meantime, the eighth and final season of the franchise’s first offshoot, Fear the Walking Dead, kicks off Sunday at 9/8c.

To watch the trailer, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments. Will you be joining Negan and Maggie in the city that never sleeps?