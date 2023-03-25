Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season Takes One Giant Leap Into the Future

Well, OK, then! Fear the Walking Dead isn’t [bleeping] around as AMC’s first Walking Dead spinoff heads into its eighth and final season, which kicks off on Sunday, May 14, at 9/8c. The series’ last arc, which features recently returned OG Kim Dickens as the “late” Madison, is set to flash-forward seven (!) years.

In other words, baby Mo will no longer be a baby at all. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Per the show’s official logline, “Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Sounds easy, right? Erm, if you’ve ever tuned in, you probably know that the answer to that particular question is an unequivocal “Um, probably not.”

It was back in January of 2023 that the network announced that the long-running drama would be coming to an end. The first six episodes were set to start unfurling in May, with the final six hours laying in wait until later in the year. “To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons ever,” we were told at the time by Scott M. Gimple, the franchise’s chief content officer.

What’s your reaction to the teaser video above? Are you all in or worn out? Hit the comments with your reactions.