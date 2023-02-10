The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC Unveils Spinoff's Full Cast

Say bonjour to Norman Reedus’ co-stars on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC on Friday shared that five more actors had been added to the cast of the France-set spinoff.

Joining Reedus and the previously announced Clémence Poésy in battling beret-wearing zombies are relative newcomers Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Not joining them, as was the original plan, is Melissa McBride, who played Daryl’s ride-or-die Carol on The Walking Dead throughout the series’ entire 11-season run. You may recall that TVLine broke the news of her exit from the spinoff back in April 2022.

Now then, if you’re wondering how Daryl wound up in Europe, you’re not alone; so is he. Per the network’s description of the offshoot, which is set to debut later this year, our hero “washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

In addition to Daryl’s spinoff, Dead-heads also have in store the return of Fear the Walking Dead for its eighth and final season (kicking off Sunday, May 14) as well as the NYC-set Walking Dead: Dead City, which starting in June continues the story of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, and Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s Rick/Michonne limited series (which is on tap for 2024).

Will you be giving TWD: Daryl Dixon a try? Hit the comments with a yay or nay.