The Walking Dead: Here's When the Maggie/Negan, Daryl Dixon, and Rick/Michonne Spinoffs Will Premiere

It is the year of The Walking Dead, to look at the robust timetable released by AMC on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

In addition to announcing that Fear the Walking Dead‘s eighth — and now final — season will begin unspooling on Sunday, May 14, the cabler shared that The Walking Dead: Dead City (starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan), previously pegged for a “spring” release, will premiere sometimes in June.

The newly christened The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, led by franchise vet Norman Reedus, will then premiere “later this year.”

AMC also revealed that the spin-off in which Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will reprise their roles as Rick and Michonne, will go into production this year, with an eye on an early 2024 release date.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks. “And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl.

“Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year,” McDermott added. “This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

