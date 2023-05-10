Amanda Rollins might be DUN-DUN! with the Special Victims Unit, but the Law & Order franchise isn’t done with her.

We’ve got your exclusive first look at the former SVU detective, played by franchise returnee Kelli Giddish, as she kicks off a three-episode SVU/Organized Crime crossover on Thursday.

The photo at the top of this post shows Rollins and SVU‘s Capt. Olivia Benson at a crime scene with Det. Elliot Stabler in this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. The episode, titled “Shadowërk,” is the first installment of the show-mingling event, which will culminate with the May 18 finales of SVU (Season 24) and OC (Season 3). “When DNA from an SVU rape investigation connects to an OCCB unsolved murder,” “Shadowërk’s official logline reads, “Stabler and Benson uncover a revenge-for-hire scheme on the dark web. While Bell and Jet follow the money trail to expose the website’s anonymous creator, Stabler asks Professor Rollins for help with a key clue.”

As TVLine exclusively revealed in April, Rollins will be pregnant during her OC and SVU guest-star stint. In the final episode of Giddish’s run as a series regular, Rollins married Assistant District Attorney Dominic “Sonny” Carisi in an impromptu courthouse ceremony attended by their co-workers. She then left her job as a Special Victims Unit detective to take a teaching position at Fordham. (Read a full recap of the episode.)

Rollins’ departure coincided with Giddish’s, which she confirmed ahead of the Season 24 premiere. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she wrote at the time. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Scroll down to see some candid behind-the-scenes shots from Thursday’s Organized Crime, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to Rollins’ return?