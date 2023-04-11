Months after filming her final Law & Order: SVU episode, Kelli Giddish will return to the procedural. Turns out, Amanda Rollins has some big news to share!

Giddish’s character will appear in SVU‘s upcoming Season 24 finale as well as in the penultimate Season 3 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime — and Rollins [MAJOR SPOILER ALERT] will be pregnant when we see her again, sources confirm exclusively to TVLine.

NBC declined to comment on Rollins’ reappearance.

In August 2022, Giddish confirmed that she would leave the long-running procedural early into Season 24. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she wrote at the time. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

In the final episode of Giddish’s run as a series regular, Rollins married Assistant District Attorney Dominic “Sonny” Carisi in an impromptu courthouse ceremony attended by their co-workers. She then left her job as a Special Victims Unit detective to take a teaching position at Fordham. (Read a full recap of the episode.) And now it looks like they’re giving Rollins’ daughters Jesse and Billie a sibling!

On a related note: NBC recently renewed Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime for Seasons 23, 25 and 4, respectively — though Organized Crime‘s fourth season will consist of just 13 episodes.

Are you happy to see Rollins again so soon after Giddish’s departure? Sound off in the comments!