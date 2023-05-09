Salvaged Minx Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Its New Home Starz

Minx has come a long way, baby.

After getting renewed, then unceremoniously cancelled at HBO Max in 2022, the comedy will have its Season 2 premiere on Friday, July 21, at 9/8c on its new home, Starz, TVLine has learned.

If you just can’t wait to see what Joyce, Doug & Co. have been up to, the episode will be made available at midnight on the 21st on the Starz app and on demand.

The series, set in 1970s Los Angeles, stars Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) as Joyce, a young feminist who joins forces with a porn publisher named Doug (played by New Girl‘s Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins joined Season 2 as recurring character Constance.

The first season ended in an explosion of legal proceedings as the magazine’s publisher was sued and community members sent hate mail, then angry protestors stormed the magazine’s offices. The show was one of TVLine’s best shows of 2022, and earned an average reader grade of A for the overall season with the season finale earning an A-. (Read a full recap.)

Take a good peek at the Season 2 first look photo at the top of the post, then hit the comments: Are you planning to tune in when Minx returns?