Fantasy Island Cancelled at Fox

Fox is grounding all future flights to Fantasy Island, cancelling the reboot after two seasons, TVLine has learned. The May 8 season finale will now serve as a series finale.

“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island‘s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” the network said in a statement, adding: “We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”

This season, Fantasy Island averaged 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the eight dramas that Fox has aired this TV season — including 9-1-1, which is moving to ABC, and the cancelled The Resident — it ranked last in total audience and tied last fall’s ill-fated Monarch for last in the demo.

Though Fantasy Island boasted a small group of series regulars — Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda and John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier — you never knew which familiar faces were bound to pop up. Notable visitors to the island have included Scandal‘s Bellamy Young; Melrose Place‘s Daphne Zuniga, Josie Bissett and Laura Leighton; Desperate Housewives‘ Teri Hatcher and James Denton; Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Jason Priestley; and the late, great Leslie Jordan.

A continuation of the original Fantasy Island, which aired from 1977 to 1984, Fox’s updated take was developed by executive producers and co-showrunners Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. Fantasy Island‘s 10-episode first season aired from August to December 2021, while the premiere of Season 2 was held until January 2023.

TVLine's 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect Fantasy Island's fate.