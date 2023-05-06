Visiting Fantasy Island Is a Wish Come True for Jason Priestley — But What Would Brandon Walsh's Fantasy Be?

For Jason Priestley, guest-starring in Monday’s season finale of Fantasy Island (Fox, 9/8c) has been a long time coming.

“Like most people my age, I grew up watching Fantasy Island,” Priestley tells TVLine of the original Aaron Spelling-produced series, which aired from 1977 to 1984. “My Saturday nights were Love Boat and Fantasy Island, so I’ve been a fan of the show since I was a youngster.”

Even though Priestley went on to enjoy a long career on screens big and small — including working closely with Spelling on Beverly Hills, 90210 — he still describes this guest spot as “a little bit of wish fulfillment,” saying, “When I was a kid, I always used to hope that I would get to do an episode of Fantasy Island one day.”

Well, that day has finally come. Priestley portrays Gavin, whom he describes as a “self-involved, egotistical” doctor who mistreated his first two wives. “We also discover that he doesn’t treat his current wife very well, so the three wives all get together to teach Gavin a lesson about the way his conduct makes people feel,” he explains.

Now for the question that everyone — OK, maybe just us — wants to know: What would Priestley’s 90210 character ask for if he were to visit Fantasy Island?

“Brandon Walsh’s fantasy would be to become President of the United States for the weekend,” Priestley says without hesitation, though he could also see Brandon perfectly happy as the governor of Minnesota (aka Brandon’s home state).

And in Brandon’s presidential fantasy, there’s only one woman Priestley could see as First Lady: Kelly Taylor!

“For Brandon, Kelly was the one that got away,” he says.