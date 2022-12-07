Monarch Cancelled at Fox

Fox is putting an end to the Roman family’s reign, cancelling Monarch after one season, our sister site Deadline reports. The final episode aired Dec. 6 and will now serve as the series ender.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch starred Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as Dottie and Albie Roman, the king and queen of country music. Following Dottie’s complicated death in the series premiere, Monarch‘s first — and now only — season chronicled the Romans’ fight to maintain the family dynasty, all while protecting their own selfish interests.

The multigenerational family drama also starred Anna Friel as Nicky Roman, Joshua Sasse as Luke Roman, Beth Ditto as Gigi Taylor-Roman, Iñigo Pascual as Ace Grayson, Meagan Holder as Kayla Taylor-Roman, Emma Milani as Ana Phoenix and Martha Higareda as Catt Phoenix.

Our TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Monarch‘s cancellation. Your thoughts on the fate of Fox’s musical drama? Drop ’em in a comment below.