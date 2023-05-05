Yellowstone to End With Season 5 — Spinoff Set to Debut Late This Year

Yellowstone is being taken to the train station: Paramount Network announced on Friday morning that the Season 5 finale of its smash neo-Western will also be the series’ finale.

It was also announced that said swan song will begin airing in November, with an as-yet-untitled spinoff of unknown premise — one quite possibly led by Matthew McConaughey — on track to debut in December on Paramount Network and then stream on Paramount+. (Yellowstone proper famously streams on Peacock, as the result of a long-ago deal brokered with tragically little forethought.)

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale,” 101 Studios CEO David Glasser said of the offshoot. “We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

In early February, fans heard the first rumblings that, despite the drama roping ratings that are bigger than Montana’s sky, it might be prematurely put out to pasture. In a report published by Deadline, leading man Kevin Costner was alleged to only want to work one week on the eight episodes that comprise the back half of Season 5. The story went on to say that not only had the network turned down Costner’s proposal, it was looking to launch a new iteration of Yellowstone to possibly star McConaughey and air on Paramount+ vs. the linear network.

At the time, Costner’s attorney told Puck News that “the idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” and Paramount Network issued a statement saying that while McConaughey “is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner… Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

Well, it isn’t.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone introduced viewers to Costner’s John Dutton and his dysfunctional family in 2018. Thus far, it has spawned two Paramount+ spinoffs, 1883 and 1923 (which has been renewed for a second season). Also in the works at Paramount+ are Bass Reeves, an 1883 offshoot starring David Oyelowo (Selma) as the legendary lawman, and 6666, set at the centuries-old ranch at which former Yellowstone hand Jimmy (Jefferson White) now works.

