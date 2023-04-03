Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone Offshoot Is a Go, Exec Confirms

At least somebody is going to be showing up for Yellowstone. While the Paramount Network hit’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan and most of the series’ regulars— including leading man Kevin Costner — were no-shows at Saturday’s PaleyFest panel, Matthew McConaughey is set to saddle up in an extension of the franchise, ViacomCBS president Chris McCarthy tells our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. What’s more, the McConaughey vehicle will move forward whether or not Costner returns to his role of John Dutton for the back half of Season 5.

You’ll recall that in February, a behind-the-scenes dispute with Costner surfaced over shooting schedules, with the Oscar winner allegedly wanting to limit himself to just one week of work on the remaining eight episodes of the season. It was reported to be a “source of frustration” for Sheridan and was allegedly “causing morale problems with [Costner’s] co-stars.” His attorney later called that report “an absolute lie.”

Filming for the back half of Season 5, which was supposed to air this summer, has not yet begun. There is still no date set for finishing the season, and McCarthy has no update on whether Costner will ride again as John (whose murder was being plotted by adopted son Jamie in the midseason finale). Yellowstone “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin,” is all that McCarthy says on the subject, “and we hope that that stays [the case] for a long time to come.”

What say you? Are you down for a Yellowstone spinoff with McConaughey in the lead?