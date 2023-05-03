Trinity Fatu Walked Out on WWE's Monday Night Raw 'Because of the Way I Was Talked To and Handled'

Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, is opening up about why she walked out on the WWE.

During an appearance on the wrestling podcast Busted Open, the former Smackdown Women’s Champion explained what led to her abrupt exit, how it impacted her mental health, and why she chose to join Impact Wrestling.

“The doors are open for me everywhere, literally everywhere, but I truly feel like Impact is the best choice for me at this point in my in my life right now with what I want to do,” Fatu shared. “Just to be able to work with the talent there, I feel that it’s where I’ll be happiest and most utilized and really get to grow in the ways that I feel that I need to right now on this wrestling journey.”

Fatu made her Impact Wrestling debut this past Saturday during a taping of Spring Slugfest, which is set to air on Thursday’s episode of IMPACT! at 8/7c on AXS TV. This marked her first time in the ring since walking out during a live taping of WWE’s Monday Night Raw last May. (Note: In March, Fatu confirmed via Instagram that she was no longer with the WWE.)

“Had all of this stuff never happened, there’s no way I would have taken that leap, but the situation kind of forced me to figure it out. That’s what I meant when I say everything was like a blessing in disguise, because I was really going through a lot and I just felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy,” she said.

Fatu went on to share that she ultimately walked out on May 16, 2022, “because of the way I was talked to and handled, and everything kind of just broke me that day. [It] had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. But that was it. I had to.”

“Just to go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost… It broke me,” she noted. “It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. But going through that, it made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience, grow from it and find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet.”

As you’ll recall of the walkout last May, Fatu’s tag team partner Mercedes Varnado (known in the WWE as Sasha Banks) took issue with the outcome of a planned main event, which would have featured her and Fatu in a Six-Pack Challenge alongside Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to determine who would face Bianca Belair at “Hell in a Cell.” Varnado reportedly met with then CEO Vince McMahon to express her concerns, and McMahon is said to have refused to change his plans for the team. She subsequently left the building with Fatu.

The pair was suspended indefinitely, and veteran announcer Michael Cole revealed that there would be a tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Friday Night Smackdown. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) on the Aug. 29 edition of Raw to become the new champs. Currently, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the reigning champions. Varnado, meanwhile, wrestles under the name Mercedes Moné with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.