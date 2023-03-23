Wrestler Trinity Fatu (Formerly Naomi) Confirms Departure From WWE

If you were hoping to see Naomi back on WWE television, you’re going to be very disappointed.

Trinity Fatu, who wrestled under the name Naomi, confirmed Thursday on Instagram that she is no longer with the company. When asked if she was still with the WWE, she replied, “No frien.'”

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team Champion has not been featured on WWE programming since walking out with partner Mercedes Varnado (formerly Sasha Banks) on a live taping of Monday Night Raw last May.

The pair were suspended indefinitely, and veteran announcer Michael Cole revealed that there would be a tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Friday Night Smackdown. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) on the Aug. 29 edition of Raw to become the new champs. Currently, Becky Lynch and Lita are the reigning champions. Varnado, meanwhile, is the reigning IWGP Women’s Champion and wrestles under the name Mercedes Moné.

PWI first reported back in May that Varnado took issue with the outcome of a planned main event, which would have featured her and Fatu in a Six-Pack Challenge alongside Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to determine who would face Bianca Belair at “Hell in a Cell.” Varnado reportedly met with then-CEO Vince McMahon to express her concerns, and McMahon is said to have refused to change his plans for the team. She subsequently left the building with Fatu.

WWE’s official statement alleged that Fatu and Varnado met with former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis “with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out.” (Note: Laurinaitis is no longer with the WWE following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.)

