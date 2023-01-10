Vince McMahon Un-Retires From WWE

Vince McMahon has returned to WWE, the wrestling company confirmed Tuesday. McMahon left the company in July after a Wall Street Journal report that he agreed to pay millions to four women over decades to cover allegations of infidelity and sexual misconduct.

McMahon will serve as executive chairman of the company, per WWE. Stephanie McMahon, who had been co-chief executive officer and chairwoman, has resigned. Nick Khan is the company’s sole CEO.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have helped lead what I consider to be the greatest company in the world and I am confident WWE is in the perfect position to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders,” Stephanie McMahon said via statement, echoing a social media post that she headed “Then. Now. Together. Forever.”

When Vince McMahon stepped down last summer, he said via statement: “As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE… Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand.”

