Ratings: Good Doctor Finale Audience Hits Season High; Idol, NCIS Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the night’s biggest audience. Which Broadcast Shows Are on the Bubble?

ABC | American Idol (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A”) hit a new season high in viewers with its finale.

NBC | The Voice (4.8 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while Excuse Me Sir, But That Is My Jam (2.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | ABC-bound 9-1-1 (4.1 mil/0.4, read recap) ticked down, while Fantasy Island (1.6 mil/0.2) was steady heading into next week’s finale.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5 mil/0.4) and Bobishola (4.7 mil/0.4) both added viewers, with the latter also ticking up in the demo. NCIS (6.6 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.7 mil/0.3) each dropped a handful of eyeballs whilst steady in thine demos.

THE CW | All American (410K/0.1) went from last week’s second-best audience of the season to its second0-smallest audience of the season. Huh.

