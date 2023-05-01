9-1-1 Throws Another Wrench in Maddie and Chimney's Happily Ever After

The stage is officially set — or should we say the bed is officially made — for a long-awaited 9-1-1 moment.

With only two weeks until the season finale, Monday’s hour chronicled Chimney’s efforts to plan a memorable proposal (“You do realize you’re just pitching potential calls, right?” Bobby asked), while working to silence the voices of doubt both in his head and in his friend group.

As if Chimney wasn’t capable of freaking himself out enough, thinking back to when he asked Tatianna to marry him “for all the wrong reasons,” he also had to contend with Hen’s concerns, which she accidentally blurted out during a tense exchange with Buck. Naturally, Chimney was in earshot.

It didn’t help that the engagement ring supposedly went missing during a call at a landfill, all but confirming Chimney’s belief that the universe will always sabotage his attempts to form something real with Maddie.

Or will it? The episode ended back at Chimney and Maddie’s, where baby Jee-Yun found her dad’s ring between the cushions on a chair in the living room. Handing the ring to Maddie would have been preferable, but at least we know it’s safely nestled in a bed in Jee-Yun’s dollhouse. I was worried that she was going to swallow it!

OK, let’s discuss this week’s developments: Do you agree with Hen that Chimney needs to work through his trauma before proposing to Maddie? Who will be Chimney’s best man? (I’m voting for Hen as Best Woman, personally.) And how twisted was that call with the girl who thought her teeth were falling out?

Whatever’s on your mind after Monday’s 9-1-1, drop a comment with your thoughts below.