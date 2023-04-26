Tuesday Ratings: ABC Dramas, Fox's Lone Star All Eye Demo Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a four-way tie for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ FBI copped Tuesday’s biggest audience. The Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

ABC | The Rookie (with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating) and the still-on-the-bubble Feds (2.4 mil/0.2) both dipped in the demo to match their series lows. The recently renewed Will Trent (2.6 mil/0.2) similarly hit a demo low, with quite an eventful episode.

CBS | FBI (6.6 mil/0.4), International (5.4 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (5 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo, with the first two also adding viewers week-to-week.

NBC | Night Court (2.8 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo, Lopez vs Lopez (1.6 mil/0.2) was a bit down from its Friday averages in its Tuesday debut, The Wall (1.9 mil/0.3) was flat and Weakest Link (1.9 mil/0.3) ticked up.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (610K/0.1, read post mortem) dropped some eyeballs, whereas Gotham Knights (430K/0.1) added some with arguably its best episode thus far.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.2 mil/0.3, read post mortem) dipped to at least season lows, while Accused (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.