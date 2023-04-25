9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Unpacks Tommy's Scathing Sermon — Plus, Brett's Murder Mystery Is Solved!

Tuesday may be Gina Torres‘ birthday, but it was she who gave us a gift via this week’s 9-1-1: Lone Star.

When Tommy and Trevor’s relationship became the subject of less-than-idle gossip at church, the latter considered ending things between them, as these types of rumors are apparently what drove him from his last congregation. He even tried to couch the breakup with flattery, telling Tommy, “I’ve never met anyone like you.” But she wasn’t having any of that noise, not waiting even a second before replying, “You never will again.”

“It made me think of all the times that I personally couldn’t find the courage to say it out loud,” Torres tells TVLine. “It was such a freeing, powerful, wonderful thing. I love anytime you see a woman lean into her worth, unapologetically. She knows she’s a great catch, she knows what she’s accomplished, she knows the mountains that she climbs every single day. I loved being able to say that out loud on behalf of all the women out there, and to let them know that they can say this out loud too.”

But it was Tommy’s final scene that made us want to stand up and cheer. Dressed to kill in a red jumpsuit, she turned heads by entering the church midway through the service, seizing control of the pulpit and putting those nosey gossips in their place — using actual Bible verses, no less!

“I loved strolling down that aisle,” Torres says, adding that the script originally called for a red dress, until the jumpsuit called her name during a wardrobe fitting. “It was another level of ‘come at me.’ And when I read her speech for the first time, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s bold. We’re just going there, huh?’ Tommy absolutely does not care now.”

Given Trevor’s hesitance to address their relationship with the congregation, you might’ve expected him to be upset with Tommy for her directness — but you’d be wrong. Instead, he celebrated her courage with a kiss in front of everyone in the church.

“I don’t think they’ll have any more problems at church,” Torres says of the happy couple. “I don’t think anybody else wants to get called out.”

Now that she and Trevor have gone public, might Tommy be ready to become a preacher’s wife? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Though the subject of marriage apparently has been discussed, Torres says there’s still a lot to figure out about the couple before anything is made legal.

“Part of the conversations that I’ve had with [showrunner Tim Minear] and the writers is, you know, does Tommy love Jesus as much as Trevor does?” Torres says. “I don’t know! That’s something they have to figure out and work through together.”

Elsewhere this week, Paul played Sherlock Holmes and deduced that Kendra was not responsible for Brett’s death. In fact, Brett accidentally killed himself… while hatching a plot to kill Kendra! Brett planned to poison his wife by mixing a bottle of alcohol with a paralytic toxin, but he accidentally spilled some on himself in the process, hence his inability to exit his cryotherapy chamber before freezing to death.

Unfortunately, Paul didn’t figure it out before Kendra drank some of her poisoned alcohol, which nearly killed both her and Owen, as the captain bravely (and perhaps foolishly) performed mouth-to-mouth on her poisoned lips.

What did you think of Tommy’s bold stand? How about the resolution to Kendra’s husband’s murder? And where do we hope both couples go from here? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.