Superman & Lois Star Reacts to the Scene She's Been Dreading All Season

One of Smallville’s worst-kept secrets is finally out in the open — and we’re not talking about how Clark Kent sometimes likes to wear his underwear on the outside of his pants.

Tuesday’s episode of Superman & Lois clued Lana into Kyle’s budding relationship with Chrissy, something she might have been more receptive to if she didn’t catch Kyle meeting Chrissy in secret when he was supposed to be watching their daughter. Not Sarah, the other one. Darn, she’s right — people do forget about her.

“When we first started talking about Chrissy and Kyle at the beginning of the season, my initial reaction was ‘Oh my God!’ and then it was, ‘But what about Lana?'” Sofia Hasmik tells TVLine. “It’s such a small town thing, where everybody knows everybody. Chrissy and Lana work together on stories all the time. She interviews her quite often. So I think Chrissy was always going to get caught with a capital ‘C,’ but it was definitely not a moment I was looking forward to.”

Moving forward, there’s going to be a bit of “testing the waters and figuring things out” between Chrissy and Lana, the latter of whom “isn’t mad,” according Kyle. (Yeah, like we trust that guy.) “I think anyone who hears that ‘everything is fine’ knows that everything is not fine and will probably require some smoothing over,” Hasmik admits.

Of course, Chrissy and Kyle’s relationship wasn’t the only source of drama this week. And most shockingly of all, the villainous Onomatopoeia was revealed to be none other than Lois’ chemo buddy Peia!

Your thoughts on this week’s many surprising turns of events? Drop ’em in a comment below.