And Just Like That… Season 2 Sets June Premiere on HBO Max — Watch Carrie and Aidan Reunite in First Teaser

Break out your chic sunglasses and strappy sandals: Carrie Bradshaw is back this summer.

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… will return for Season 2 this June, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

What’s more, HBO Max has also dropped a juicy teaser for the show’s sophomore outing, which includes talk of “MILFs,” Miranda taking her relationship with Che to the next level and, of course, Carrie reuniting with a man she thought she’d left in her past.

And Just Like That… premiered in December 2021 with a 10-episode freshman season that shocked fans by killing off Chris Noth’s Mr. Big in the first episode. Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her Sex and the City role as Carrie Bradshaw, with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis returning as well as Miranda and Charlotte. (Original star Kim Cattrall, who played pal Samantha Jones, is conspicuously absent from the revival, though Carrie still stays in touch with Samantha off-camera.)

Season 2 will see John Corbett appear in multiple episodes as Aidan Shaw, Carrie’s ex-fiancé from Sex and the City. (HBO Max confirmed the casting in January by posting a first-look photo of Carrie and Aidan holding hands on Instagram.) Sitcom veteran Tony Danza will also join the cast in Season 2 as himself, who’s been cast to play the TV father of Miranda’s (controversial) new flame Che Diaz, played by Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez.