John Corbett Returning as Aidan for And Just Like That Season 2 — Report

Here’s some big — but not, you know, Big — news for Carrie Bradshaw: John Corbett is finally bringing Aidan Shaw to HBO Max’s And Just Like That.

Aidan, one of Carrie’s key lovers in Sex and the City, will appear in multiple episodes of the followup series’ forthcoming second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Carrie and her furniture-making ex last crossed paths in the 2010 big-screen feature Sex and the City 2.

If this news sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because Corbett previously claimed that he was going to appear in the show’s first season. “I’m going to do the show,” Corbett told the New York Post in April 2021, adding: “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”

When Season 1 concluded with nary an appearance from Corbett, TVLine turned to writer Julie Rottenberg (a Sex and the City alum herself), who clarified that Aidan’s return was “never in the works. That was one of these stories that came out, and HBO never confirmed it. I think their policy was they couldn’t keep confirming or denying every random theory that was thrown out. But no, that was never in the plan. … We love John, and we love Aidan. It just wasn’t in the script.”

TVLine has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

Are you excited for a potential Carrie–Aidan romance in Season 2? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.