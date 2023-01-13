And Just Like That... First Look: Carrie and Aidan Reunite in Season 2

It’s officially official: John Corbett is bringing Aidan Shaw to HBO Max’s And Just Like That.

HBO Max confirmed the longstanding rumor on Instagram Friday by sharing a first look of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie holding hands with Corbett’s Aidan in Season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel series (see below).

It was back August that Deadline reported that Carrie’s ex would appear in multiple Season 2 episodes, but HBO Max declined to confirm the news at the time. As you’ll recall, Corbett previously claimed that he was going to appear in the show’s first season. “I’m going to do the show,” Corbett told the New York Post in April 2021, adding: “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”

When Season 1 concluded with nary an appearance from Corbett, TVLine turned to writer Julie Rottenberg (a Sex and the City alum herself), who clarified that Aidan’s return was “never in the works. That was one of these stories that came out, and HBO never confirmed it. I think their policy was they couldn’t keep confirming or denying every random theory that was thrown out. But no, that was never in the plan. … We love John, and we love Aidan. It just wasn’t in the script.”

Carrie and her furniture-making ex last crossed paths in the 2010 big-screen feature Sex and the City 2.

And Just Like That… Season 2 is slated to bow later this year on HBO Max.