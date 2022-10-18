And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2

Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That….

Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.”)

And Just Like That… wrapped up its freshman season in February with Miranda deciding to join her new flame Che in L.A. for a few months while they shoot their pilot. (For more, read our season finale post mortem here.) The series was renewed the following month for a second season. And though non-binary stand-up comic Che Diaz — played by Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez — was a divisive character among the show’s fans, showrunner Michael Patrick King has hinted that “I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che” in the upcoming season.

After a breakout role on the classic sitcom Taxi, Danza starred as housekeeper Tony Micelli in the ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss?, which became a Top 10 Nielsen hit during its 1984-92 run. Danza is next set to reunite with Alyssa Milano in a revival of Who’s the Boss?, which is currently in development at Amazon Freevee.

Grab a cosmo and give us your thoughts on Danza’s casting — and all things Che Diaz — in the comments.