And Just Like That… Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

And just like that… HBO Max is bringing back its Sex and the City revival for another go.

The streamer has renewed And Just Like That… for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And just like that… our Sex life is back.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”

The renewal doesn’t come as a huge surprise: Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the revival and also serves as an executive producer, told our sister site Variety that she’d “definitely” return for a Season 2. Plus, And Just Like That… has been HBO Max’s most successful original series to date, according to the streamer’s boss Casey Bloys: “In terms of viewership, it’s been phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s doing in terms of reception.”

And Just Like That… debuted in December, with its 10-episode freshman season wrapping up in February. Along with Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis returned to once again play Sex and the City‘s Miranda and Charlotte, respectively. (Original star Kim Cattrall, who played pal Samantha Jones, was conspicuously absent, however.) More Sex and the City alums like Mario Cantone (Anthony), David Eigenberg (Steve) and Evan Handler (Harry) returned as well, along with a host of (polarizing) new characters played by Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you happy to spend more time with Carrie and company? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in the comments.