Will And Just Like That… Return for Season 2? Sarah Jessica Parker Says She'd 'Definitely' Come Back for More

Carrie Bradshaw has said goodbye to Mr. Big — but has And Just Like That… said goodbye for good?

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival wrapped up its 10-episode run on Thursday — read our finale post mortem here — and though we thought it would just be a limited series, it’s generated plenty of buzz and has fans wondering if it might come back for a second season. There’s no official word on a renewal yet from HBO Max, but they may have dropped a hint with the tagline for the show’s accompanying documentary: “A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of the First Season.” Hmmm…

They already have one star locked down: Sarah Jessica Parker tells our sister site Variety that she’d “definitely” return for a Season 2 as Carrie. She adds that she and showrunner Michael Patrick King “spoke two weeks ago, and said: ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’ Because there’s a calendar, and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum.” Plus, HBO Max boss Casey Bloys shares that And Just Like That… has been the streamer’s most successful original series to date: “In terms of viewership, it’s been phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s doing in terms of reception.”

In TVLine’s chat with And Just Like That… writers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, Rottenberg confirmed that “there is still no official word on Season 2. It’s clearly a question we’re getting a lot, and we have a lot of decisions to make before we can make that decision.”

