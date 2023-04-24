Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Lewis Announces Parkinson's Diagnosis

Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Richard Lewis has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, he said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

After detailing a period of several years in which he underwent three surgeries for other issues, he recalled a point two years ago when he was having trouble walking. The diagnosis of Parkinson’s, a progressive nervous-system disorder, came soon after.

“Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say it progresses very slowly, if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool,” he said in the video, which you can watch below.

He added that while his career as a stand-up comedian is over, “I’m just focusing on writing and acting.” Earlier in the video, he commented that he recently wrapped his part in Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s upcoming Season 12 (which might be its last?). Lewis has recurred on the HBO comedy from its pilot episode, playing a loose version of himself and a pal of series star/creator Larry David’s. In real life, the two men have been friends since they were teens.

“It was an amazing season,” he said, “and I’m so grateful to be part of that show.”

Curb fans will recall that Lewis did not appear in Season 11, owing to the back and shoulder surgeries he referenced in the video.