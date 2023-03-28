Curb Your Enthusiasm Poised to End With Season 12 at HBO?

Well, this is pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty… inevitable: The end appears to maybe-possibly be nigh for Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In a since-deleted tweet, Curb producer Jon Hayman pseudo-announced on Tuesday that the upcoming 12th season of HBO’s Larry David-fronted comedy will be the series’ swan song.

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s–t,” Hayman wrote, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo. “In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

HBO has not yet commented on Hayman’s tweet.

It was back in August that HBO and David jointly confirmed that Curb would return for Season 12. (The show’s 11th season wrapped on Dec. 26, 2021.)

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, David said, “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

HBO is staring down the imminent end of two other Emmy-winning series: Succession and Barry.