Curb Your Enthusiasm Renewed for Season 12 at HBO

Well, here’s some news that’s pretty, pretty, pretty… oh, you know the rest: HBO has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for Season 12, TVLine has learned.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” David says in a statement. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

“Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most,” adds Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive vice president of programming. “We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

Curb‘s ensemble cast also includes Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson. David, who created the series, executive-produces alongside Garlin and Schaffer.

The show’s 11th season wrapped on Dec. 26, 2021. A premiere date for Season 12 is not yet known.

