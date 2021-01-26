Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Lewis Says He Won't Appear in Season 11

RELATED STORIES Curb Your Enthusiasm Renewed for Season 11 at HBO

Comedian Richard Lewis, who has recurred on Curb Your Enthusiasm since its pilot episode, shared on Monday that he won’t be part of the HBO comedy’s upcoming 11th season.

“What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy,” Lewis tweeted alongside a photo of himself and Curb star Larry David. “Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦”

In a separate statement to our sister site Variety, Lewis called Curb “the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined,” adding that he “hope[s] to be there for Season 12!”

Lewis has thus far appeared in 39 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm — including seven installments of the most recent 10th season — playing a semi-autobiographical version of himself who’s a longtime friend of David’s character. (In real life, the comedians have been pals since they were teenagers.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm scored a Season 11 renewal in June 2020, though there’s currently no premiere timetable for the new episodes; the show is known to go on extended hiatuses between seasons, namely the six-year break between Seasons 8 and 9 in 2011 and 2017.

Season 10, meanwhile, earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020, and TVLine named Curb as last year’s most improved comedy.