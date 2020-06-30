Curb Your Enthusiasm Renewed for Season 11 at HBO

Social assassin Larry David will continue to make an enemy out of, well, everybody, now that HBO has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for an 11th season.

The pickup, which was announced Tuesday, comes three months after the star-studded Season 10 finale found Jonah Hill, Mila Kunis and Sean Penn opening “spite stores” inspired by Latte Larry’s. In the end, both Latte Larry’s and Mocha Joe’s burned down, and Mocha Joe bought the home next door to Larry’s, which he dubbed a “spite house.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” HBO Programming EVP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Added David, “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

There is no timetable for Season 11 — and the show has been known to go on extended hiatuses. There was a six-year (!) wait between Seasons 8 and 9, while Season 10 premiered more than two years after Season 9 concluded.

The Curb renewal follows pickups for fellow HBO comedies Betty (which was renewed for Season 2) and Insecure (which was renewed for Season 5). TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

