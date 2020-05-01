Insecure Renewed for Season 5 at HBO

Hella good news for fans of Insecure: HBO has renewed its Issa Rae-fronted comedy series for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, [executive producer] Prentice [Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president at HBO. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Insecure is currently three episodes into its 10-episode fourth season, which continues Sundays at 10/9c. TVLine readers gave last month’s season premiere an average grade of “B+.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Co-created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, Insecure stars Rae as Issa Dee, who is evaluating relationships both new and old as she tries to figure out who and what comes with her in the next phase of her life. The ensemble also includes Yvonne Orji as Molly, Jay Ellis as Lawrence, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli, Amanda Seales as Tiffany and Alexander Hodge as Andrew.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Insecure‘s pickup. In April, HBO also renewed its futuristic drama Westworld for Season 4.

