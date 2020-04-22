Westworld Renewed for Season 4

RELATED STORIES Run Recap: Hey, Jealousy

HBO is going back to the (gloomy) future: The cabler has renewed Westworld for a fourth season.

The pickup comes as Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s dystopian sci-fi thriller nears the end of its current, dramatically-reset third season; the 75-minute S3 finale is slated to air Sunday, May 3.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” declared HBO president Casey Bloys in a statement. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Despite inking a massive overall deal with Amazon last year, Nolan and Joy will continue to serve as co-showrunners of Westworld in Season 4, sources confirm.

Per HBO, Westworld‘s Season 3 premiere on March 15 — which drew an average “B” grade from TVLine readers — has surpassed 9 million viewers across all platforms.

