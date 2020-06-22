TVLine Items: HBO Max Takes on Fauci, SpongeBob Skips Theaters and More

Dr. Anthony Fauci is getting even more media attention: HBO Max is developing the historical drama/biopic anthology series Outliers, the first season of which will profile the lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project is based on Malcolm Gladwell’s book about why people are successful, what makes them successful and at what cost. The series will focus on individuals through the lens of a “specific historical situation which led to their outsized imprint on society and what ultimately makes them an outlier.”

Greg Walker (DC Universe’s Titans) will write and executive-produce, alongside EPs Gladwell and Imagine Television Studios’ Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Samie Kim Falvey.

* The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, whose theatrical premiere was postponed from May to August, instead will make its debut on CBS All Access, in early 2021. In turn, all prior seasons of SpongeBob Squarepants will be added to the streaming service, Variety reports.

* Showtime’s The Circus returns with new episodes on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8/7c, and will continue through the November election.

* Epix’s six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth will now premiere Sunday, July 26 at 10 pm.

* Dwayne Johnson will host the special Global Goal: United for Our Future — The Concert, airing Saturday, June 27, on various networks and platforms worldwide, including NBC, MTV, Twitter and YouTube, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* HBO has renewed the comedy series Betty for Season 2.

