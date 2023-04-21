×

Ratings: Station 19, Young Sheldon Rerun Lead a Very Quiet Thursday

Station 19 Ratings
Courtesy of ABC

In the latest TV show ratings, with CBS, NBC (and, sure, The CW) all in rerun mode, ABC’s Station 19 led this Thursday in the demo, while a Young Sheldon repeat delivered the night’s biggest audience.

ABC | Station 19 (with 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) celebrated its Season 7 renewal by ticking up in the demo. Grey’s Anatomy (3.3 mil/0.4, read recap) added a few eyeballs and was steady in the demo.

CBS | The aforementioned Young Sheldon rerun drew just shy of 4 million total viewers. (Is its end nigh?!?!?!)

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4, way to go, Pilar!) and Animal Control (1.1 mil/0.2) were both steady.

