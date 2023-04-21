Ratings: Station 19, Young Sheldon Rerun Lead a Very Quiet Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, with CBS, NBC (and, sure, The CW) all in rerun mode, ABC’s Station 19 led this Thursday in the demo, while a Young Sheldon repeat delivered the night’s biggest audience. Broadcast Shows That Are Still on the Bubble!

ABC | Station 19 (with 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) celebrated its Season 7 renewal by ticking up in the demo. Grey’s Anatomy (3.3 mil/0.4, read recap) added a few eyeballs and was steady in the demo.

CBS | The aforementioned Young Sheldon rerun drew just shy of 4 million total viewers. (Is its end nigh?!?!?!)

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4, way to go, Pilar!) and Animal Control (1.1 mil/0.2) were both steady.

And… that’s all I got! Go check out our pretty May calendar.

