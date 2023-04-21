May TV Calendar: 110+ Finales, Series Finales, Premieres, Returns and More

When will Bridgerton tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story? How soon will the many NCIS and FBI agents clock out for the season? When will Nancy Drew tackle her last mysteries? And when will TV say a final farewell to at least eight (!) shows? Broadcast-TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

The coming weeks will bring dozens of broadcast-TV seasons to a close (including those many confirmed series finales), but on the way to fill those voids are a barrage of season, midseason and series premieres across broadcast, cable and streaming, including another round of The Other Two, a descent into a dystopian Silo, some Muppets mayhem and a Walking Dead duo’s tour of New York.

To help keep you on top of it all, TVLine presents this handy calendar of more than 110 finales, premieres, returns and specials arriving in the month of May. But wait, there’s more! Because there is so much gosh-darn TV nowadays, we have also included a curated sampling of June premiere dates. Click-to-zoom/print, and save those dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills to this day remain quite fallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (maybe) include it in an update.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Want to put a BOLO out for a “missing” favorite? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question might be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!