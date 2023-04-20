Ratings: Abbott Elementary Audience Grows With Finale, Survivor Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, with NBC’s #OneChicago still in rerun mode, CBS’ Survivor easily led Wednesday in both total viewers and in the demo. The Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

CBS | Survivor (with 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, read recap) was steady, while True Lies (2.5 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.3 mil/0.5) slipped to at least a season low in audience, while Farmer Wants a Wife (2.1 mil/0.3) was up.

THE CW | Again leading out of a Flash rerun, Riverdale (240K/0.0) added a few eyeballs. Next week, Oliver Queen returns!

ABC | The Conners (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap), The Goldbergs (2.3 mil/0.3), the Abbott Elementary season finale (2.9 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) and A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2, read recap) were all steady in the demo, with Abbott rising to its best audience since Feb. 8. Not Dead Yet (2.3 mil/0.4) drew its best crowd since Feb. 22 and also rose in the demo.

